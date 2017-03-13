KEYC - NRHEG Wins South Sub-Section 2AA Title

Monday night at MSU, NRHEG battled Fairmont in the South Sub-Section 2AA Finals. The Panthers led 29-23 at the break and held on for the 41-37 win over the Cardinals. NRHEG advances to Friday's Section 2AA Finals. The Panthers will face Jordan at MSU at 8PM.