GHECTML Looks Forward to First State Appearance as Jaguars

For the first time as the Jaguars, GHEC/T/ML earned a berth to the state tournament! Granada Huntley made it to state in 1974, East Chain in 1980 and 1982 and Granada Huntley East Chain in 2004 and 2006. The Jaguars face Goodhue in the first round of the Class A state tourney on Thursday. We'll have more from the Jags Wednesday night on KEYC News 12.