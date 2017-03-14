U.S. Airlines Cancel 5,400 Flights In Northeast Winter Storm

U.S. airlines have scrapped about 5,400 flights Tuesday as a late-winter storm dumps snow on some of the nation's busiest airports.

Southwest Airlines, which carries more domestic passengers than any other airline, doesn't expect to operate any flights Tuesday at 14 airports stretching from Washington to Portland, Maine. Southwest canceled about 900 flights, while American Airlines, JetBlue Airways and United Airlines each cancelled more than 500.

Tracking service FlightAware.com says Tuesday's cancellations bring the total for the week to around 7,740 flights. An additional 650 flights have been cancelled for Wednesday, a number that FlightAware expects to rise as the airlines scramble to resume operations.