THRIVE: Exercise As Medicine

By Brittany Kemmerer, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
MANKATO, Minn -

"Reduces risk of heart disease by 40 percent, lowers risk of stroke by 27 percent, reduces diabetes by almost 50 percent..." Mankato Clinic Psychologist, Robert Olson said.

These are a few of the things that Dr. Robert Olson was told.

"The speaker asked all the providers if there was a medication that could reduce all of these risk factors that I just stated.. would you give it to them? Well of course all of us jumped in and said yes I would and we immediately were told, well that medication we thought we were saying yes to is called exercise," Olson said.

By working out you can improve your mood and quality of life...

"it releases endorphins, the bodys natural opioids. It also increases serotonin, increases norepinephrine which helps your mood decrease anxiety and depression," Olson said.

But for some the decision to go workout isn't always easy...

"Motivation gets you started. Habit keeps you going but I have to help the patient realize what they would benefit so what can motivate that particular person to start exercising. And if they can realize how it will benefit them then, that is how it's the best way to get some to buy into that program," Olson said.

Dr. Robert says exercise is the best form of natural medication.

