Marshall Police Investigating Robbery, Home Invasion

Authorities in Marshall are investigating a home invasion and robbery that happened over the weekend.

Marshall Police responded to a report of a home invasion Sunday at about 9:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Village Drive.

The two victims said they opened the door after someone knocked. They say two male suspects brandished a weapon and entered the home, demanding items.

The two victims were not injured. The suspects haven't been identified.

Authorities do believe the incident is isolated. The investigation is on-going.