The Minnesota Department of Human Services is using this month to highlight its campaign, raising awareness about the risks that come with gambling.

March is National Problem Gambling Awareness Month. DHS says nearly 6 percent of college students and 6.2 million people in the U.S. have a serious gambling problem....and they're hoping to lower that number with their outreach campaign.

The Just Ask MN website uses social media to connect younger at-risk adults with educational resources and information about gambling activities.

The site also lays out the risks that go along with gambling and how to better understand the signs of a problem in order to get help.

Visit http://www.justaskmn.org/ for more information.