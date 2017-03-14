MIDDAY INTERVIEW: 2017 MN Senior Games In Mankato This May

Chris Willaert with Visit Mankato joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about the 2017 MN Senior Games taking place in Mankato May 18-21. Participants register in various age groups ranging from 50 to 89. Games include archery, badminton, shuffleboard and basketball among others. Registration is $45 for an individual. That fee includes up to 5 sports (track & field and swimming are considered one sport). There will be an additional $5 fee per sport for competing in more than 5 sports.

There will be no day-of registration. The deadline to register is May 5 or postmarked May 1. To register, visit http://www.mnseniorgames.com/page/Registration-Info-x-235-21-233.html