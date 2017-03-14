Environmentalists Decry Bills Advanced by GOP Lawmakers

Environmentalists say Republicans who control the Minnesota Legislature and their allies are pressing a slate of bills that add up to bad news for the environment.

Those bills include one to eliminate the state Environmental Quality Board. Another would create new ways to challenge environmental regulations. Others would weaken Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton's law requiring buffer strips of vegetation between farm fields and waterways.

Aaron Klemz of the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy says this is the week when all the policy bills will be hashed out.

The GOP controls both the House and Senate for the first time since 2012. They're hoping to use this session to push back against what they say is overregulation and governmental overreach on several fronts.

