Wells Man Arrested For Porn, Firearms, Drugs

On March 6, the Wells Police Department made a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Donald Beckmann Jr. age 59 of Wells for a traffic violation.

During the course of the traffic stop the Faribault County K-9 Unit was called in and indicated a presence of narcotic odor on the vehicle, and a search warrant was drafted and executed on the vehicle.

Authorities say during the search narcotics, firearms and electronics were found within the vehicle. A search warrant was drafted and executed on the electronic devices. There was evidence of child pornography on the electronics.

On March 13, Donald Beckmann Jr. was arrested on charges of 5th degree possession, felon in possession of firearm, possession of pornographic work involving minor, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Wells Police Department was assisted by Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), Faribault County Sheriff’s Office and K-9 Unit.

-KEYC News 12