Mankato Fire Station #2 Builds Townhomes for Firefighters

The Mankato Fire Department needs to fill some vacancies. This comes after constructing three spacious townhomes for their firefighters to live in.

"The townhome concept is.. I haven't' found another department that's doing something quite like this. This... there are different versions of resident programs, but they tend to be more living at the fire station," Fire Deputy Director Jeff Bengston, of the Mankato Department of Public Safety, said.



The Mankato Fire department built 3, 2-bedroom, one bath, townhomes so the firemen that work at the station can live right across the street for convenience. The 3-unit townhome cost about $460 dollars to build.

The firefighters will live in the townhomes for free in exchange for working 10 overnights a month, plus regular firefighter duties.

The department is hoping they will be able to retain volunteer firefighters easier and make the job more appealing with rent-free living.



"As you can see here this is a pretty innovative concept. And fire departments across the country are continually looking to provide service in different ways because of the challenges of continuing to support fire protection with volunteer firefighters," Bengston said.





If you work for the department and live in the townhomes, you still get your stipend but you do have to pay for utilities.