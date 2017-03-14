Declining Enrollment Causes Blue Earth Area Schools To Make Small Staff Reduction

At last night's Blue Earth Area school board meeting, members decided not to go ahead to fill a retiring art teacher's position.



Blue Earth Area Schools Superintendent Evan Gough said, "We reduced teacher FTEs (full–time equivalent) in our district by 2.58, part of that was a reduction a reduction in art. We also had a support staff reduction."



It's response to declining enrollment in the district.

Since 1997, the district is down more than 550 students.

This year alone, there are about 65 fewer students than last year.

The district currently has three art teachers, and the two remaining and another teacher on staff are expected to be able to fill the void.

Gough said, "Teacher on staff right now that has art licenser, so she will slide in and pick up some art. So, when we look at the program as a whole, there will be very little noticeable change to it. We'll still have a very robust art program for a school district our size."



But the decision is causing concern for some parents and the community members about what it could mean for students and the teachers.



Parent Rachel Petersen said, "My only concern I think is making sure that with one fewer teacher that they're still able to cover everything and maybe that includes adding a teacher back in the future. I hope that not off the table."

And a hope this isn't a sign of things to come.



Area business owner Zac Huntley said, "There was a lot of concern there that we hope that this is not the first domino in a series to fall in the future."



But the district says they have no intention of losing arts programs.



Gough said, "We will maintain those things and when we get to a point we can't through staff reductions, then we'll need to go to the voters and ask for an increased operating referendum."

Compared to neighboring districts of similar size, Blue Earth Area is comparable or better off with the number of K–12 teachers for art.

--KEYC News 12