March Madness For Minnesota Breweries Means Beer Madness

March Madness has a lot of people filling out basketball brackets, but some people are filling out a different kind of bracket: a beer bracket!

Beerploma.com is hosting a Minnesota Brewery March Madness. The first round was picking the top 64 breweries out of 120 to compete. Now, it's time for people to decide which ones they like best.

Some local match–ups include Mankato Brewery against F–Town. Schell's is taking on Wayzata Brew Wrks. And Schram's is facing Brau Bros. Mankato Brewery thinks they have a good chance of making it far in the bracket.

"We just won best beer bar in Minnesota. So if it comes down to liking beer, hanging out, and seeing music or doing events, we're the place to beat," said Chris Collins, head brewer at the Mankato Brewery.



To find the link to vote and put in your picks for your Beer Madness Bracket click here.