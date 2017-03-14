Celebrating with Pie on Pi Day

Math enthusiasts know all about it, and the rest of us are probably hoping to get a slice of it.

March 14 is Pi Day. (Get it? 3.14)

And each year presents ample opportunity for businesses and individuals to celebrate the famous ratio.

The Cheese & Pie Mongers of St Peter...celebrating Pi Day in their own special way by offering $2 off a pie to their customers.

Last year, during the first year of operations, Pi Day caught owner Liberty Warren by surprise as she quickly sold out of all her pies by 3 PM.

This year they're prepared with more pies and more staff, and the orders keep rolling in.

"Well, I figured for my staff at the hospital the pies would be just a fun thing to do on Pi Day," Customer Kim Henze.

"I think we'll probably do at least 25% more in sales this year than what we did last year. We've got orders that started coming in last week, so we've got lots of orders going out the door today and then people will stop in and pick up a pie on my way home," added owner Liberty Warren.

For you mathematicians, Pi is the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter.

Whether your love of Pi is rooted in mathematics or in food, Pi(e) in all its forms is just fun to celebrate.