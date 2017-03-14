Expect Beefed Up Patrols This St. Patrick's Day Friday

It won't be long until everybody is seeing green, as we get closer to Saint Patrick's day this Friday, but local law enforcement wants to make sure that you're not also seeing the inside of a jail cell.

Blue Earth County Sheriff's Department, along with Minnesota State Patrol and Mankato Public Safety will be stepping up patrols this Friday night and throughout the weekend.

The fact that St. Patrick's Day falls on a Friday this year has officers planning to be extra vigilant.

From 2011 to 2016, 11 people died and 31 were seriously injured on Minnesota roads during St. Patrick's Day.

Many local businesses will be working with officers and free ride services to make sure everyone gets home safe.

"We're gonna try to have as many free rides as possible on a program called 'joyride' we have going on in the County," said Blue Earth County Sheriff Deputy Tom Coulter. "Talk to your bartenders, or your waitress, or your host and ask them about joyride. They can provide you tickets to get on the bus and gets you a free ride home."

Last year during St. Patrick's Day, law enforcement arrested 189 drivers on Minnesota roads for DWIs.

St. Patrick's Day sees the second most holiday arrests right after Labor Day.