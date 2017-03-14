Pettersen Pleas Not Guilty

A Madelia man pleads not guilty to manslaughter and dangerous weapons charges in connection with a fatal confrontation back in January.



The charges against 65-year-old David Pettersen stem from his allegedly shooting at three people as they were driving away from his house during a reported home invasion.

19–year–old Nicolas Embertson died from his injuries.

Two other people are also facing charges; Cornelius Ayers Jr. and Kyle Nason face first and second-degree burglary charges for the alleged home invasion.

Pettersen's next court appearance is scheduled for May 2.

