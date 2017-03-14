KEYC - Pieology Celebrates National Pi Day

Pieology Celebrates National Pi Day

By Brittany Kemmerer, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
MANKATO , MINN. -

It's national pi day. A day mathematicians know a lot about.. and others..

Maybe not so much..

One local businesses is busy with costumers as they celebrate national Pi day with a unique deal on other version of pie...

"The day so far since we opened has been nonstop. We started prepping up a day before and getting ready for that. We staffed up pretty well for it but we had to call a few extra people to help out," Pieology General Manager, Raul Valdez said.

For Pieology, this is their first year experiencing it.

Selling pizzas for $3.14 to all of their members..

"We as of right now have about 500 members signed up but throughout the day we've had more members signing up," Valdez said.

And the costumers love it...

"It's pretty cool. I like it," Customer, Aiden McCoy said.

"A lot of people coming in today really haven't experienced Pieology before so it's a great way for people to try it," Valdez said.

A place where everyone is their own pieologist..

"It's pretty much of like a subway for pizza. You build your own pizza you tell them what kind of crust you want, then your cheeses your sauces your meats your veggies and then in five minutes you get a nice pizza that you created," Valdez said.

"I got spinach, green pepper, onion, pepperoni and sausage," McCoy said.

