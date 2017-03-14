KEYC - Mankato Handling Businesses Closing

Mankato Handling Businesses Closing

By Erika Brooks, Reporter
Greater Mankato Area -

Several big name companies have slowed down business or plan to close their doors in the Mankato area.

Gander Mountain has filed for bankruptcy...Sears plans to close at the end of the month...Gordman's has announced their own bankruptcy claim...this has been an all too common occurrence in Mankato...but why? According to their corporate offices, consumers are making the internet their go-to place to buy.
 
"It seems to be a side effect of a more national trend. We're seeing national retailers have some issues with their local stores. I think it's kind of influenced by online purchases. We're not immune to that here in the Greater Mankato area and unfortunately have seen a couple more of those stores close," said Regional Business Intelligence Director for Greater Mankato Growth John Considine.
 
Retail is the largest employment sector in Mankato with nearly 17 percent of jobs making up that division. With that, ripple effects in the economy could be expected. Considine says there is a possible upside to the bigger stores closing their doors.
 
"I would see the impact would be beneficial to some of the other retailers in the area, sales can go up. Also if you drive around Mankato everyone has a now hiring sign. Our concern is that those people find employment and we can keep them in our area," said Considine.
 
A plan is being developed for those who may face unemployment.
 
"The department of employment and economic development is reaching out to them and connecting to them and understanding what their needs are and sharing the resources they can bring to bear to the employees and the company," said Considine.
 
--KEYC News 12
 

