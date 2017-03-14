NRHEG Panthers are Ready for their Return to State Tourney

The Panthers of NRHEG return to the Class AA State Girl's Basketball Tournament for the first time since their back-to-back Championships in 2013 and 2014. The Panthers are riding an 18-game win streak into the state tourney. They face the top-seeded Roseau Rams (29-0) Thursday in the AA quarterfinal at 2PM at Mariucci Arena. We'll see how the Panthers fare in their return trip to state Thursday evening on KEYC News 12.