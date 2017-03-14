Waseca Bluejays Excited for First State Tourney Appearance

The Waseca Bluejays girls basketball team reached a huge milestone last week at Gustavus. The Bluejays topped New Ulm in the Section 2AAA title game to advance to the state tournament for the first time in program history!

In the opening round of action, the un-seeded Bluejays face the defending Class AAA state champion Holy Angels Stars. Tip-off for the state quarterfinal contest between the Bluejays and Stars is set for 10AM Thursday at Mariucci Arena. We'll take a look at some of the state tournament action Thursday on KEYC News 12.