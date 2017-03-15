Semi Driver Runs Stop Sign, Causes Crash In Redwood County

The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect involved in an accident yesterday morning involving a semi.

It happened just before 8:30. Authorities say a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Rachael Wenisch, of Morgan, was at the intersection of County State Aid Highway 2 and 16. Police say Wenisch attempted to avoid a semi truck that had driven through the stop sign, causing her vehicle to enter the ditch and strike a barrier around a natural gas station.

The driver of the white semi fled the scene and hasn’t been identified.

Wenisch was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries from the accident.

Anyone with more information can call the Redwood County Sheriff's Office at 507-637-4036.