Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting In St. Paul

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating an officer involved shooting in St. Paul early this morning.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, around 2:30 a.m, officers were called to an apartment building on the 700 block of East 6th Street on a report of a domestic situation involving physical violence.

Officers arrived to find a man in the street near the intersection of East Seventh and Sinnen Streets.

Shots were fired and the man was struck. The identity of the man has not been released.

Officers immediately called for Saint Paul Fire Medics, who responded and pronounced him dead.

Three officers were on scene when the incident occurred, none were injured.

The BCA has taken over the investigation.