Cheer Teams Wanted For 2017 Mankato Marathon

The Mankato Marathon is about 8 months away, but organizers are already looking for sideline motivators.

This year’s race weekend takes place October 21 and 22, and cheer team spots are already filling up fast.

The Mankato Marathon is famous for its Cheer Teams, strategically placed along the course to get runners pumped up.

Cheer Teams are meant to be fun and creative. Groups are encouraged to play music, wear costumes and cheer or chant to keep runners moving.

Following the races, runners have a chance to vote for the best Cheer Team.

Any organization interested in being a Cheer Team during the Mankato Marathon should contact Joelle at 507-385-6679.