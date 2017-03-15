Change Of Venue Request For Officer Who Killed Castile

Attorneys for a police officer facing manslaughter charges in the fatal shooting of Philando Castile don't think the defendant can get a fair trial in Ramsey County, so they've filed a motion for a change of venue.

St. Anthony Officer Jeronimo Yanez shot Castile seven times during a July traffic stop in the St. Paul suburb of Falcon Heights. Castile's girlfriend streamed the aftermath live on Facebook in a video that's been widely seen online. Castile told Yanez he was armed. He had a permit to carry a gun.

Yanez's attorneys say he had no choice but to shoot Castile after he saw the gun and believed his life was in danger. The officer has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and other charges. His trial is scheduled to begin May 30.