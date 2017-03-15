MIDDAY INTERVIEW: Focus Groups Scheduled for Mankato Arts & Culture Plan

Megan Flanagan with the Mankato City Center Partnership joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about the status of the Mankato Arts and Culture Plan. The plan is still in the development stages. After two open houses were held a few weeks back, the group has branched out and scheduled specific public focus group meetings. Those include Promotion & Support, happening Tuesday, March 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Twin Rivers Council for the Arts, Multiculturalism & The Arts taking place Thursday, March 23 at 5 p.m. at Centenary Methodist Church and Arts & Culture Education at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 31 at VINE. All three are open to any member of the community who would like to join in on the discussion.