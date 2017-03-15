Ex-Minneapolis Police Officer Wanted For Breaking Man's Nose

An arrest warrant is out for a former Minneapolis police officer accused of kicking a man in the face and breaking his nose.

Authorities say 36-year-old Christopher Michael Reiter of Minneapolis was responding to a domestic assault call last May when he allegedly kicked the man, who was on his hands and knees.

According to a criminal complaint, the man suffered a broken nose and traumatic brain injury.

Reiter has been fired from the department, though it is unclear whether his firing was connected to the incident.

In a statement, Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau said the incident ``takes away from the great strides we make daily to build public trust.''

St. Paul police investigated the incident.