Kathy Dye is March Good People Award Winner

She's known for creating the "fun" at the Hillcrest Rehabilitation Center in Mankato.

Kathy Dye is this month's Good People award recipient.

It's hard to find Kathy Dye without a smile on her face.

Especially given the job description for this veteran of 12 years.

Dye says, "I make a calendar with all the activities."

A big task for this therapeutic rec. director to keep around 70 residents at Hillcrest living life to the fullest.

So when she found out she was this month's Good People award winner thanks to her happy–go–lucky–spirit, she was a little surprised.

Dye says, "It blows my mind that I'm perceived that way. I just hope when I hit that door for my eight–hour day that I'm here to care and love the Greatest Generation, the greatest generations there's ever been, and I think they are the greatest generation for a reason."

To the outside world she's the fun–creator, but to her residents and volunteers, she's so much more.

Dye says, "They're family and we become a community."

Kathy Dye. A KEYC News 12 Good People Award Recipient.



-KEYC News 12