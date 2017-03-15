Feds Investigate Threats to Jewish Centers as Hate Crimes

Federal authorities say threats to two Jewish community centers in Minnesota are being investigated as hate crimes as part of a broader probe into similar threats made nationwide.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Rick Thornton said Wednesday that since Jan. 3, more than 140 telephone threats were made to Jewish groups and facilities in 43 states and overseas. That includes threats to the two facilities in Minnesota.

While one man was arrested in Missouri for eight threats, Thornton says he's not considered to be the perpetrator of "the broader events." The investigation continues.

Thornton made his comments before federal and local authorities met with roughly 70 leaders of Minnesota's Jewish community. The meeting's goal was to give community leaders a chance to ask questions and discuss recent incidents of anti-Semitism.

