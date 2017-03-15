Gov. Dayton Picks Gophers to Win NCAA Tournament

Governor Mark Dayton released his 2017 March Madness bracket, which picks the Minnesota Golden Gophers to win it all as the 2017 NCAA Men’s Basketball Champions.

“I am excited to see our Minnesota Golden Gophers return to the NCAA March Madness Tournament,” said Governor Dayton. “I have picked them to win and look forward to watching them throughout the tournament.”

The Governor’s bracket is part of the “Minneapolis Final Four Bracket Challenge,” joining other Minnesota officials, sports figures, and local notables. Minnesota will host the Final Four at U.S. Bank Stadium in 2019.

Minnesotans can track the progress of the Bracket Challenge on the Final Four – Minneapolis Facebook Page.

-KEYC News 12