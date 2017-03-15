KEYC - Crash On HWY 14

Head-On Crash On Highway 14 near Highway 169

Posted: Updated:
By Tom Clements, Weekend Meteorologist
MANKATO , MINN. -

A driver attempting to get back on Highway 169 caused a crash on Highway 14 Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 86 year old man from Mound was behind the wheel of his GMC Envoy when he mistakenly exited on Highway 14 and then tried to turn around on the Highway, thinking that it was not divided.
This caused a head–on collision with a Dodge Neon.
The driver of the Neon is from St. Clair and was taken to the hospital by Gold Cross Ambulance.
She has non–life–threatening injuries.
The wrong–way driver and his passenger walked away from the crash.
State Patrol always recommends if you miss your exit, wait until the next one to turn around safely.

