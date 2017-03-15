Profinium Place Repairs to Begin Soon

Repairs are expected to begin in the next week or two on the Profinium Place building in Downtown Mankato.

Kyle Smith of the Tailwind Group & representative for the building's owner says the damage claim with the insurance companies was settled last week.

You may recall back on December 29 of 2016 Police say an S–U–V driven by Kyle Skellenger went through the front of the building at the corner of Riverfront Drive and Warren Street around 11:30 at night.

Skellenger is charged with fourth and fifth degree assault and DWI.

Smith says there are both interior and exterior repairs to make with damages exceeding $100,000.

--KEYC NEWS 12