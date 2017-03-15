Trading Art for Agriculture

The Arts Center of St. Peter is putting a unique twist on Community Supported Agriculture.



Through a new partnership with East Henderson Farm's CSA Program, the "Starving Artist Option" will put original art by several local artists in the hands of CSA customers who opt to receive one "share" of art this summer in lieu of organic produce.



"We have a roster of artists some of whom already consign with us, they're submitting works of art that are the approximate value of a share of produce, so we'll collect all that and for the CSA customers who choose this option that week their box of produce will go to the artist and they will receive art," said Arts Center of St. Peter Executive Director Ann Rosenquistfee.



The 18-week organic CSA program begins in mid-June. For those interested in joining, they can contact the Arts Center of St. Peter. Additional artists will be considered through March 31st.