Area Businesses Team Up to Keep It Local

By Erika Brooks, Reporter
MANKATO, Minn. -

Area businesses are establishing partnerships within Mankato to spread local commitments. 
 
Friesen's Family Bakery and Bistro has teamed up with Midtown Tavern to provide the bar and restaurant with bread and buns. Friesen wants other local companies to adopt the trend, by keeping things local, businesses are growing.
 
"When you support a local business, they're supporting a local business and that money is staying right here in town," said Friesen's owner Tony Friesen.
 
Since Friesen's opened their doors almost three years ago they have stood by their commitment to stay local... like getting their supplies from Red Feather, light bulbs from Denco and honey from Moody Bees Honey, to name a few. And businesses have come back to Friesen's to return the favor.
 
"Now, they want to help support us, knowing it's not just supporting us its supporting 30-40 different local families by just going to one place," said Friesen.
 
At Friesen's you won't find much else besides local ingredients and that's how they want to keep it, by spreading the wealth around and keeping business right here in Mankato.

