MnDOT Wants Your Comments On New Plan

By Tom Clements, Weekend Meteorologist
MANKATO , MINN. -

The Minnesota Department of Transportation needs your help in sculpting the future of transportation in southern Minnesota.

The Greater Minnesota Transit Investment Plan is now open for public comment.

It covers additional services possibly needed by the year 2025.

The plan’s objective is to improve mobility for the general public with emphasis on seniors, youth, low-income populations, homeless populations, individuals with disabilities, veterans, new Americans, and commuters. 

By preserving current public transit systems and investing in service improvements, the GMTIP’s strategies will improve mobility options for all.

Adding buses and other services like volunteer drivers would play a big part in the plan

"The legislature gave us a target of 90% of the needs being met by 2025 and that means we need to add 17 1/2 million rides to what we're currently doing, which equates to 40% of increase in ridership in the area, so we do have an ambitious goal," said  Project Manager at MnDOT Janice Klassen.

The plan was first released for public comment in late 2016.

MnDOT Extended the timeline for finalizing the plan so they can address comments already made.

The revised 2017 GMTIP will be released for public comment March 13 through April 11, 2017.

You can access the plan and take the survey, here.

