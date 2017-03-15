KEYC - St. James Farmer Driving Hay To Help Ranchers Recovering From Wi

St. James Farmer Driving Hay To Help Ranchers Recovering From Wildfires

Posted: Updated:
ST. JAMES, Minn. -

The last hay bales are loaded into place. preparing for a very long hay ride... from St. James heading about 700 miles south to Ashland, Kansas in the southwest corner of the state.

St. James Farmer Dean Karau said, "I've got bunches of hay here that I can't get rid of."

This hay is a very large donation to help ranchers in the southern plains.

They were among the hardest–hit by wildfires earlier this month, losing homes, supplies and some of their livestock.

Karau said, "There ain't no feed left down there. It burned millions of acres between Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Colorado. And some of them are still burning, but they got most of them under control."

Dean Karau is one of many farmers now leading a helping hand or tractor trailer of supplies to ranchers' devastated by fire and a drought that's stretched on for months.

This 30 plus load of bales is just part of a larger effort to keep the heartland fed.

Karau said, "Depending on how many cows they got, this will take them up to a week, maybe couple weeks... it goes quite a ways."

This isn't the only trip Dean plans to take, with two others planned in the coming weeks thanks to the help of other area farmers donating hay, helping to provide some relief and one less thing to worry about for those that have lost so much.

Karau said, "Everybody says why you do it, well you know what, I hope someday somebody helps me out. I'm mean... people helping people, that's what we do."

And doing it with one load of hay at a time.

--KEYC News 12

  • ThriveMore>>

  • THRIVE: International Men's Health Awareness Week

    THRIVE: International Men's Health Awareness Week

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 6:44 PM EDT2017-06-13 22:44:35 GMT

    Bringing awareness to men and boys getting annual checkups.

    Bringing awareness to men and boys getting annual checkups.

  • Thrive: Children's Museum Of Southern Minnesota

    Thrive: Children's Museum Of Southern Minnesota

    Monday, June 12 2017 5:29 PM EDT2017-06-12 21:29:49 GMT

    The Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota has a temporary exhibit space where they have the ability to rotate exhibits every 3–4 months. 

    The Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota has a temporary exhibit space where they have the ability to rotate exhibits every 3–4 months. 

  • Thrive: New Juice Recommendations

    Thrive: New Juice Recommendations

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-06-07 03:41:15 GMT

    The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends keeping children from drinking juice. 

    The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends keeping children from drinking juice. 

  • Thrive: Sculpture Tour Promoting Wellness

    Thrive: Sculpture Tour Promoting Wellness

    Monday, June 5 2017 6:31 PM EDT2017-06-05 22:31:07 GMT

    Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13. 

    Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13. 

  • Thrive: Shingles Can Strike Years After Chicken Pox

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-05-23 23:53:49 GMT

     Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles. 

     Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles. 

  • THRIVE: Hepatitis C Treatment

    THRIVE: Hepatitis C Treatment

    Monday, May 22 2017 5:11 PM EDT2017-05-22 21:11:22 GMT

    New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective. 

    New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective. 

  • THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

    THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 01:44:35 GMT

    Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

    Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

  • THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:39:04 GMT

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.