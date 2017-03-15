St. James Farmer Driving Hay To Help Ranchers Recovering From Wildfires

The last hay bales are loaded into place. preparing for a very long hay ride... from St. James heading about 700 miles south to Ashland, Kansas in the southwest corner of the state.

St. James Farmer Dean Karau said, "I've got bunches of hay here that I can't get rid of."

This hay is a very large donation to help ranchers in the southern plains.

They were among the hardest–hit by wildfires earlier this month, losing homes, supplies and some of their livestock.

Karau said, "There ain't no feed left down there. It burned millions of acres between Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Colorado. And some of them are still burning, but they got most of them under control."

Dean Karau is one of many farmers now leading a helping hand or tractor trailer of supplies to ranchers' devastated by fire and a drought that's stretched on for months.

This 30 plus load of bales is just part of a larger effort to keep the heartland fed.

Karau said, "Depending on how many cows they got, this will take them up to a week, maybe couple weeks... it goes quite a ways."

This isn't the only trip Dean plans to take, with two others planned in the coming weeks thanks to the help of other area farmers donating hay, helping to provide some relief and one less thing to worry about for those that have lost so much.

Karau said, "Everybody says why you do it, well you know what, I hope someday somebody helps me out. I'm mean... people helping people, that's what we do."

And doing it with one load of hay at a time.

