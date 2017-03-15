Dunkin' Planning To Open By The End Of The Month

Greater Mankato only has to wait a few more weeks before enjoying Dunkin' Donuts's coffee and pastries.



David Schooff, one of the two owners for the new Dunkin' Donuts franchise, says the plan is to open the last week of March.

It's located at the corner of Madison Avenue and Star Street.

The last Dunkin' in the area was over a decade ago.

Construction on the restaurant began last October.

Dunkin' is planning to open two additional locations in Mankato in the coming years.

--KEYC News 12