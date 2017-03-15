Waseca Falls to Academy of Holy Angels in State Quarterfinals

In their first ever state tournament appearance, the Waseca girls basketball team had a difficult first round match–up facing the defending 3A champion Holy Angels Stars in the state quarterfinals.

Bluejays shot 60 percent from beyond the arc in the first half and only trailed 28-23 going into the break.

Madison Gehloff had 11 points for Waseca in the first, including two three pointers.

In the second, the Academy of Holy Angels pulled away after a 9-0 run, and the Stars win by a final of 64-47.

"It was kind of unreal, I wasn't expecting everything to be the way it was, we had so many fans on our side, it was incredible," said Emily Karsten, Waseca senior.

"I'm so incredibly proud of our team for working this hard and then getting the opportunity to come here with the whole town behind us, it's indescribable," said Gehloff.

It was 40 years in the making.

For the first time in program history the Waseca Bluejays girls basketball team hit the floor in a state tournament.

They had a tough draw in the first round squaring off against defending AAA champion Academy of Holy Angels.

The Stars came out on top in the quarterfinal match–up, but Waseca only loses two seniors and returns four starters next season..

"We got a little taste of it, and we know what it's like, and next year everyone's going to be fighting to get back in this spot. We really want to be back here. It's an awesome opportunity," said Gehloff.

"We learned that it's harder to keep our poise in this environment and I think we'll all say that we can do it better. You don't have the opportunity to figure that out until you experience it. There's no manual on how you do this, and what it takes for everyone on the team so be able to get that experience is super huge," said Joan Conway, Waseca head coach.

Thursday, the Bluejays battle DeLaSalle in the consolation bracket at four o'clock.

--KEYC News 12 Sports