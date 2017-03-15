KEYC - Waseca Falls to Academy of Holy Angels in State Quarterfinals

Waseca Falls to Academy of Holy Angels in State Quarterfinals

Posted:
By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter


In their first ever state tournament appearance, the Waseca girls basketball team had a difficult first round match–up facing the defending 3A champion Holy Angels Stars in the state quarterfinals.

Bluejays shot 60 percent from beyond the arc in the first half and only trailed 28-23 going into the break. 

Madison Gehloff had 11 points for Waseca in the first, including two three pointers.

In the second, the Academy of Holy Angels pulled away after a 9-0 run, and the Stars win by a final of 64-47.

"It was kind of unreal, I wasn't expecting everything to be the way it was, we had so many fans on our side, it was incredible," said Emily Karsten, Waseca senior. 

"I'm so incredibly proud of our team for working this hard and then getting the opportunity to come here with the whole town behind us, it's indescribable," said Gehloff.

It was 40 years in the making.

For the first time in program history the Waseca Bluejays girls basketball team hit the floor in a state tournament.

They had a tough draw in the first round squaring off against defending AAA champion Academy of Holy Angels.

The Stars came out on top in the quarterfinal match–up, but Waseca only loses two seniors and returns four starters next season..

"We got a little taste of it, and we know what it's like, and next year everyone's going to be fighting to get back in this spot. We really want to be back here. It's an awesome opportunity," said Gehloff. 

"We learned that it's harder to keep our poise in this environment and I think we'll all say that we can do it better. You don't have the opportunity to figure that out until you experience it. There's no manual on how you do this, and what it takes for everyone on the team so be able to get that experience is super huge," said Joan Conway, Waseca head coach. 

Thursday, the Bluejays battle DeLaSalle in the consolation bracket at four o'clock.

--KEYC News 12 Sports 

  • Ries Inks With Texas Charge

    NFCA Player of the Year and National Champion Coley Ries will continue her softball career at the next level. The Eagle Lake-native inked a deal with the Texas Charge of the National Pro Fastpitch League. The former Mankato East Cougar led the Mavericks to the 2017 NCAA D-II National Softball Title. 

  • Marshall Baseball Takes Home 3rd Place At State

    Marshall wins 10-9 over Alexandria. 

  • 2017 Vikings Training Camp Schedule Released

    Dig out your purple and gold, and your calendar! The 52nd Vikings Training Camp schedule is out. 

  • Jaguars Fall 2-0, Unable To Capitalize On Errant Throw

    Wabasha - Kellogg tops GHEC/ML/T in the Class A State quarterfinals

  • Springfield's Wersal Nabs State Golf Title

    Springfield girls and Sleepy Eye United boys finish 3rd in the MSHSL Class A state golf tournament.

  • East's Haley Finishes 2nd in Class AAA

    Mankato East sophomore, Carson Haley shot a 144 through two-rounds of action at the MSHSL Class AAA state golf tournament. The sophomore's score tied him for 2nd place, one shot behind Wayzata's Van Holmgren.

  • MSU's Rodning Drafted by Blue Jays

    The Toronto Blue Jays selected MSU LHP Brody Rodning in the 13th-round of the MLB draft with the 399th overall pick.

  • Tigers Gearing Up For State Tournament

    For the first time since 2015 the Marshall Tigers are back in the state baseball tournament.

