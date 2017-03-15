GOP Seeks to Close Art School After Poor Audit

Republican lawmakers want to close a Golden Valley arts school after a scathing audit found significant administrative spending issues and poor student results.

Their bill before a committee Wednesday would shutter Perpich Center for Arts Education and create a Department of Education specialist to promote arts education.

Republican Rep. Jenifer Loon of Eden Prairie says the school has faced criticism for several years but has continued to lose students and have lackluster test scores.

New leaders were put in place at the school and Democratic lawmakers say they should have the chance to correct the issues in the audit.

The bill will likely face opposition from Gov. Mark Dayton, who has voiced his support for keeping the school open despite the audit's findings.

