Man Identified in Fatal St. Paul Shooting

Authorities say the man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting in St. Paul was from the Chicago area.

The Ramsey County medical examiner on Wednesday identified the man as 29-year-old Cordale Quinn Handy of Waukegan, Illinois.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Handy died of multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the BCA, three police officers were called early Wednesday to a domestic situation involving physical violence at an apartment in St. Paul's Dayton's Bluff neighborhood. Officers encountered Handy in the street and, at some point, two officers fired their guns, striking Handy, who died at the scene. No officers were hurt.

The BCA recovered a firearm outside of the apartment building and spent shell casings inside the apartment.

Three St. Paul police officers are on standard administrative leave. Their names were not released.

-KEYC News 12

