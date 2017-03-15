KEYC - Soldier Returns Home To Surprise Mother After Year-Long Deployme

Soldier Returns Home To Surprise Mother After Year-Long Deployment

By Brittany Kemmerer, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
MANKATO, Minn -

Penny Pearson has always wanted to be a nurse RN..
 
"I had started school probably 30 years ago didn't quite make it at MSU so then I went for my LPN. I've been an LPN for 25 years and then I just kind of started back," Nursing Graduate, Margaret "Penny" Pearson, said.
 
Today she celebrates that dream coming true as she attends her pinning ceremony at Rasmussen College with her loved ones.
 
"My husband of 25 years Kurt, my brother in law, Lyle, and then my twin daughters are here with their significant others and then my grandson Brantley who's just the love of my life," Penny said.
 
But there's just one person missing to make this day complete.
 
"My son is deployed I'm trying not to get emotional.. He's supposed to be home Saturday," Penny said.
 
But as Penny waited in her seat for her name to be called...
 
"I'm excited let's do this," Sargent Dustin Pearson said.
 
She had no idea what was about to happen...
 
"Well I originally told her that I was actually being held over for medical treatment I guess you could say for hearing and told her I wouldn't be back until Saturday.. well I've been back since Saturday," Dustin said.
 
And after the announcer called her name..
 
"Margaret Pearson.." (announcer)
 
And Penny received the surprise of a lifetI'me..
 
"Oh my god I can't even think im over the moon. I've always wanted this and to have him and all my kids her, I'm just ecstatic. 

"Shes fought tooth and nail to get this done so she deserved this day," Dustin said.
 
--KEYC News 12

