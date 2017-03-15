KEYC - Merely Players Go Back To The 80's

Merely Players Go Back To The 80's

MANKATO, Minn. -

The Merely Players are inviting you to throw on your leather jacket and get up off your seat during their performance of Back to the 80's.
 
"Anytime you do a jukebox musical like this, there's nostalgia to it. Everyone's going to remember these songs; everyone's going to want to sing along. We entirely encourage that. We want the audience to sing along with the songs, that's what I'm excited about," said Director Travis Carpenter.
 
The musical follows the story of various students trying to maneuver their way through high school, from dealing with cliques, crushes and of course, finding a prom date.
 
"It's like a cheesy 80's movie, it's great," said Performer Taylor Sexton.
 
Carpenter added, "The story is cheesy, yet timeless in its own way. I think that's going to bring about everyone's own memories of or from the era."
 
The musical features classics like Wake Me Up Before You Go Go to Video Killed the Radio Star.
 
"There's a lot of the iconics, the greats. There's Michael Jackson, We Built This City, Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, Material Girls," said Choreographer Kelsey Chester.
 
Carpenter added, "You're going to know every song in the show."
 
The show features more than 30 cast members, with ages ranging from the teens to mid-forties. Although not everyone lived through the 80's, cast and crew say the 2 hour performance offers a little something for everyone.
 
"The make-up is crazy and the costumes are incredible. They're so bright and so fun," said Sexton.
 
Chester added, "When you watch it, it's not a show where you're thinking about what song it is or unfamiliar with the music. Even anything from the clothes in the era, everyone knows about it and everyone's seen it before, so that's kind of the best thing about it."
 
The show runs Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, March 19 at 2 p.m. 

If you can't make those dates, the cast will perform again on Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, March 26 at 2 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here.

--KEYC News 12

