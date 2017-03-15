Pan African Leadership Conference Kicks Off

MSU is kicking off the 41st annual Pan African Leadership Conference Wednesday.



Organizers say the purpose of the conference is to celebrate diversity on campus and throughout the Mankato area.

Currently, 18 percent of students that attend MSU are students of color. Organizers say they hope that number keeps growing.



"I think what we will find as we go through the conference is the value additive of being diverse. What people bring to the institution, what they bring the Mankato and what they bring to the United States," said Dean of Institutional Diversity Henry Morris.



The conference features keynote speakers, including Dr. Michael T Fagin, who founded the conference, and New York Daily News journalist and activist Shaun King.

