ACLU President Warns That Fight For Liberty Never Ends

In a politically charged era... MSU welcomes Susan Herman, national president of the American Civil Liberties Union, to give the Kessel Memorial Lecture this evening on campus.

To her, many of the debates we're having today echo debates of the past:



"A lot of threats to civil liberties are the same story. I think it was Robert Jackson who once said, "The greatest threat to liberty is men of good faith". They think they're doing the right thing but they're overzealous. That's what you see a lot - people who think they're protecting the nation.

Or they know best - what's good for students and their education, women's family planning, who can get married.

They have ideas they think are good ideas, but the way they want to go about them is not consistent with our constitutional values."

While she doesn't want to give the impression that she's overlooking other rights, Herman says things like due process in the criminal system, and equal protection, with the current focus on gay and transgender issues take up a lot of the ACLU's resources.

As do First Amendment issues, which have become trickier as protests movements have become associated with mob violence.

"We tell them what their rights are, but we also tell them what their responsibilities are. There are limits to peaceful assembly."

