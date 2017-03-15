KEYC - Panthers Fall to Rams in State Quarterfinals

Panthers Fall to Rams in State Quarterfinals

The Panthers of NRHEG returned to the state tournament for the first time since they won titles in 2013 & 2014. They faced the top-seeded Roseau Rams in the Class AA Quarterfinals. The Rams were up nine at halftime and rolled to the 82-64 win over the Panthers.

    NFCA Player of the Year and National Champion Coley Ries will continue her softball career at the next level. The Eagle Lake-native inked a deal with the Texas Charge of the National Pro Fastpitch League. The former Mankato East Cougar led the Mavericks to the 2017 NCAA D-II National Softball Title. 

    Marshall wins 10-9 over Alexandria. 

    Dig out your purple and gold, and your calendar! The 52nd Vikings Training Camp schedule is out. 

    Wabasha - Kellogg tops GHEC/ML/T in the Class A State quarterfinals

    Springfield girls and Sleepy Eye United boys finish 3rd in the MSHSL Class A state golf tournament.

    Mankato East sophomore, Carson Haley shot a 144 through two-rounds of action at the MSHSL Class AAA state golf tournament. The sophomore's score tied him for 2nd place, one shot behind Wayzata's Van Holmgren.

    The Toronto Blue Jays selected MSU LHP Brody Rodning in the 13th-round of the MLB draft with the 399th overall pick.

    For the first time since 2015 the Marshall Tigers are back in the state baseball tournament.

