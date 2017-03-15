Jaguars Advance to State in First Season as GHEC/T/ML

The GHEC/T/ML girls basketball team is headed to the Class A state tournament for the first time as the Jaguars. Granada Huntley advanced to state back in 1974, East Chain in 1980 and 1982, and Granada Huntley East Chain made it to the tourney in 2004 and 2006.

Up until this year, GHEC/T and Martin Luther were two separate programs. The squads combined at the start of the season and had just a handful of practices together prior to their first game.

In the first round of play, the Jaguars are pitted up against the defending state champion Goodhue Wildcats.

The Wildcats and Jaguars take the court at Mariucci Arena Thursday at 3PM. We'll take a look at some of the class A quarterfinal action Thursday night on KEYC News 12.