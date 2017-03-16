Estherville Lincoln Central Schools Increase Security Measures After School Threat

After receiving a second school threat in just over a month, Estherville Lincoln Central Schools are taking extra precautions to keep students safe.

Superintendent Tara Paul sent a recorded message to parents after she says a high school student made an unspecified threat against the school district yesterday afternoon.

After investigation of the incident with school officials and the Estherville Police Department, Paul says in the message that she does believe the threat has been mitigated, but the school is stepping up security in the coming days.



Superintendent Tara Paul said, “Estherville Police will be on site during the school hours, and extra surveillance throughout the coming days.The Estherville Police Department will make available extra patrols throughout he coming days. Recess before and during school for Demoney and the middle school will be inside.”

The school district says all exterior doors will be locked in all of its buildings as another precautionary measure.