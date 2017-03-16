Chankaska Creek Ranch & Winery Offering Wine Madness Bracket

You’ve heard of March Madness NCAA brackets, more recently Minnesota Brewery Brackets, and now a local winery is getting on the action.

Chankaska Creek Ranch and Winery in Kasota has their own March Wine Madness bracket.

The brackets put 32 of Chankaska's concoctions, branched out in four different regions, to the ultimate test.

The Kasota business is offering a discount to those that fill out a bracket, and is giving a Game Day basket valued at $100 bucks to the grand winner of Wine Madness.

Brackets must be filled out by this Sunday.

To fill out your bracket or for more information, visit https://www.chankaskawines.com/events/wine-madness.