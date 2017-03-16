One Airlifted In Renville County Crash

A 53-year-old man is airlifted after being ejected from a vehicle yesterday in Renville County.

It happened just before 3:30 yesterday afternoon near the intersection of 840th avenue and 240th street.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office says 62-year-old Duane Baalson, of Sacred Heart, was traveling west on 840th Avenue when he failed to yield at the yield sign. He entered the intersection and crashed into a vehicle driven by 53-year-old Joey Ross, of Renville. That vehicle was being towed by another van driven by 57-year-old Quentin Keehl of Renville. Keehl and his passenger were not injured.

Ross was ejected from the vehicle and airlifted to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He remains at the hospital in stable condition.

Police say the crash remains under investigation, but don’t believe Ross or Keehl were wearing their seatbelts.