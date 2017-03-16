September's Flooding Tops $8.5 Million In Damage

Latest estimates from FEMA put the damage of last September's flood at more than $8.5 million.



The organization has identified more than 260 public infrastructure projects.

It includes roads, culverts and better flood protection measures.

FEMA will provide an additional $700,000 for hazard mitigation funds to help with public damage.

So far, more than 650 individual applications have also been approved, totaling more than $2.5 million in disaster assistance funds.

Disasters were declared in Blue Earth, Hennepin, Freeborn, Le Sueur, Rice Steele and Waseca Counties.

--KEYC News 12