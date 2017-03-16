Chisago County Board Approves Muslim Cemetary

The Chisago County Board has granted a cemetery permit to a group of Bosnian Muslims, reversing its prior decision to deny it.

The board voted 4-0 to approve the cemetery permit Wednesday, after the board's attorney warned the county would face religious discrimination claims.

The Islamic Community of Bosniaks of Minnesota wants to build the cemetery south of Lindstrom.

The board initially denied the group's permit in December, even though the county's planning commission recommended the project and the county's staff was in support.

But on March 1 the U.S. Justice Department said it was investigating. The group had also threatened litigation.

Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, says he's happy to see a positive resolution.