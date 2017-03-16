KEYC - Nearly All Counties Above 50 Percent Compliance For Buffer Law

Nearly All Counties Above 50 Percent Compliance For Buffer Law

Minnesota -

About three-quarters of Minnesota's counties are within 60 percent to full compliance of Minnesota's Buffer Law. 

The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources announced those findings today, nearly eight months ahead of the first deadline the law.

The law was passed in 2015 and amended in 2016, designed to reduce phosphorous, nitrogen and sediment from entering Minnesota's lakes and rivers to boost water quality. 

The Minnesota DNR has also completed the buffer map listing all public waterways in the state, which included 2,800 changes through a public comment period. 

The first deadline for the law is November 1, 2017 to have 50-foot average, 30-foot minimum width buffers or other practices for public waters on the buffer map.

The deadline for public ditches is November 1, 2018.

Initial Compliance with Minnesota’s Water Quality Buffer Initiative (March 2017)

County

Percent

Complete

County

Percent

Complete

County

Percent

Complete

Aitkin

99

Anoka

99

Becker

97

Beltrami

96

Benton

87

Big Stone

41

Blue Earth

82

Brown

64

Carlton

95

Carver

93

Cass

100

Chippewa

55

Chisago

97

Clay

76

Clearwater

98

Cook

100

Cottonwood

60

Crow Wing

99

Dakota

96

Dodge

96

Douglas

90

Faribault

58

Fillmore

85

Freeborn

77

Goodhue

78

Grant

59

Hennepin

78

Houston

77

Hubbard

98

Isanti

98

Itasca

99

Jackson

55

Kanabec

73

Kandiyohi

80

Kittson

54

Koochiching

95

Lac qui Parle

55

Lake

99

Lake of the Woods

61

Le Sueur

77

Lincoln

76

Lyon

76

Mahnomen

90

Marshall

38

Martin

82

McLeod

77

Meeker

89

Mille Lacs

94

Morrison

93

Mower

84

Murray

71

Nicollet

53

Nobles

37

Norman

39

Olmsted

72

Otter Tail

94

Pennington

39

Pine

96

Pipestone

63

Polk

73

Pope

94

Ramsey

100

Red Lake

71

Redwood

53

Renville

42

Rice

83

Rock

44

Roseau

82

Scott

80

Sherburne

99

Sibley

63

Saint Louis

99

Stearns

88

Steele

92

Stevens

66

Swift

Underway

Todd

95

Traverse

60

Wabasha

76

Wadena

96

Waseca

75

Washington

97

Watonwan

50

Wilkin

57

Winona

80

Wright

96

Yellow Medicine

71

