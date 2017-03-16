Nearly All Counties Above 50 Percent Compliance For Buffer Law

About three-quarters of Minnesota's counties are within 60 percent to full compliance of Minnesota's Buffer Law.

The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources announced those findings today, nearly eight months ahead of the first deadline the law.

The law was passed in 2015 and amended in 2016, designed to reduce phosphorous, nitrogen and sediment from entering Minnesota's lakes and rivers to boost water quality.

The Minnesota DNR has also completed the buffer map listing all public waterways in the state, which included 2,800 changes through a public comment period.

The first deadline for the law is November 1, 2017 to have 50-foot average, 30-foot minimum width buffers or other practices for public waters on the buffer map.

The deadline for public ditches is November 1, 2018.

Credit: BWSR

Initial Compliance with Minnesota’s Water Quality Buffer Initiative (March 2017) County Percent Complete County Percent Complete County Percent Complete Aitkin 99 Anoka 99 Becker 97 Beltrami 96 Benton 87 Big Stone 41 Blue Earth 82 Brown 64 Carlton 95 Carver 93 Cass 100 Chippewa 55 Chisago 97 Clay 76 Clearwater 98 Cook 100 Cottonwood 60 Crow Wing 99 Dakota 96 Dodge 96 Douglas 90 Faribault 58 Fillmore 85 Freeborn 77 Goodhue 78 Grant 59 Hennepin 78 Houston 77 Hubbard 98 Isanti 98 Itasca 99 Jackson 55 Kanabec 73 Kandiyohi 80 Kittson 54 Koochiching 95 Lac qui Parle 55 Lake 99 Lake of the Woods 61 Le Sueur 77 Lincoln 76 Lyon 76 Mahnomen 90 Marshall 38 Martin 82 McLeod 77 Meeker 89 Mille Lacs 94 Morrison 93 Mower 84 Murray 71 Nicollet 53 Nobles 37 Norman 39 Olmsted 72 Otter Tail 94 Pennington 39 Pine 96 Pipestone 63 Polk 73 Pope 94 Ramsey 100 Red Lake 71 Redwood 53 Renville 42 Rice 83 Rock 44 Roseau 82 Scott 80 Sherburne 99 Sibley 63 Saint Louis 99 Stearns 88 Steele 92 Stevens 66 Swift Underway Todd 95 Traverse 60 Wabasha 76 Wadena 96 Waseca 75 Washington 97 Watonwan 50 Wilkin 57 Winona 80 Wright 96 Yellow Medicine 71

--KEYC News 12